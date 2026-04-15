Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is the parent conglomerate of Google and a primary architect of the global digital economy. Beyond its dominance in Google Search, which remains the world’s gateway to information, Alphabet operates a sprawling ecosystem including YouTube, Android, and Google Cloud. The company is now transitioning towards an “AI first” business model by integrating its Gemini large language model across its consumer and enterprise tools.

Alphabet was founded in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, which was originally founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Alphabet Stock

Alphabet's stock has been a standout performer, surging over 108% over the past 12 months and reaching all-time highs as investors reward the company’s rapid AI monetization and cloud acceleration. While the stock has seen minor cooling from its February peak of $350.15, it remains a core institutional holding.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Communication Services Index ($SRTS), Alphabet has been a primary driver of the sector's outperformance in early 2026. Alphabet’s 108% annual gain has significantly outpaced the benchmark's moderate growth.

Alphabet Record Result

Alphabet delivered a landmark performance for its fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025, with revenues surpassing $100 billion in a single quarter for the first time, reaching $113.8 billion. The company reported a record net income of $34.5 billion and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.82, shattering analyst estimates.

The results were headlined by an 18% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue, driven by a 48% surge in Google Cloud revenue, which now operates at a $70 billion annual run rate. This exceptional profitability was supported by disciplined cost management and a 31.6% operating margin, even as the company aggressively scaled its AI compute capacity.

Looking ahead, the market is highly focused on Alphabet’s Q1 2026 earnings release, scheduled for late April. Analysts are forecasting revenue of approximately $107 billion, representing 19% YoY growth, with continued momentum in Search and Cloud.

To maintain its competitive edge, Alphabet has signaled a massive increase in capital expenditure, projecting 2026 CapEx in the range of $175 billion to $185 billion. This capital is earmarked for massive data center expansions and the production of its next-generation Ironwood AI chips. With a Cloud backlog that has exploded to $243 billion, Alphabet enters the second quarter of 2026 with unprecedented visibility and the financial muscle to lead the global AI infrastructure race.

Alphabet on Analyst Watch

Citi analyst Ronald Josey has reiterated a “Buy” rating on Alphabet, raising his price target to $405 from $390. Based on the current market price of $332.91, this target reflects a potential upside of approximately 22%. Josey has placed a 90-day "catalyst watch" on the tech giant, citing strong demand for Google Cloud and positive trends in online advertising as primary drivers for the company's upcoming performance.

The analyst anticipates that Alphabet's Q1 2026 results, scheduled for April 29, will exceed consensus expectations. He specifically projects a 16.5% YoY increase in Search revenue and a staggering 57.5% surge in Cloud revenue, fueled by the rapid integration of Gemini AI across products like "Ask Maps."

Beyond earnings, several upcoming events, including Google Cloud Next (April 22-24) and Google I/O (May 19-20), are identified as key catalysts. These milestones are expected to showcase Alphabet's AI leadership and partnership-driven growth, solidifying the stock's position as a top pick for 2026.

Should You Buy GOOG Stock?

Following Citi’s "catalyst watch," the outlook for GOOG stock remains exceptionally bullish, with the market anticipating a massive Gemini-driven revenue beat. The stock currently maintains a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 55 analysts, featuring 47 "Strong Buy" and three "Moderate Buy" designations. With a mean price target of $378.19, Alphabet offers a projected 14% upside from its current price.

Supported by surging Google Cloud demand and a packed schedule of upcoming AI milestones like Google I/O, the company is ideally positioned for investors looking to capture the next phase of AI-integrated search and infrastructure growth.