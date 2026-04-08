Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 23

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a global technology powerhouse serving as the parent holding company for Google. The company has transformed into a diversified conglomerate whose core ecosystem includes Search, YouTube, Android, and Chrome. Alphabet has pivoted to an "AI-first" strategy, integrating its Gemini generative AI across its multibillion-user platforms. Beyond its dominant digital advertising business, the company scales high-growth ventures through Google Cloud and "Other Bets" like Waymo (autonomous driving) and Verily (life sciences), aiming to organize the world’s information through a lens of ubiquitous, personal intelligence.

Alphabet Stock Dips

Alphabet’s stock sees extended volatility following an all-time high of $349 in early February, followed by a 20% pullback through March. This correction was largely triggered by investor concerns over the company's aggressive capital expenditure guidance of $175 billion to $185 billion for 2026, aimed at securing dominance in AI infrastructure. Despite this near-term "wall of worry," Alphabet remains a financial fortress with a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, as bulls argue that the accelerated growth in Google Cloud justifies the current intensive investment cycle.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Communication Services Index ($SRTS), Alphabet has historically been the sector's anchor, representing nearly 50% of its total market cap. While the index saw outsized gains of 24% in 2025, Alphabet’s recent 20% retreat from its February highs has led it to briefly trail the broader sector’s 2026 performance.

Alphabet Posts Record Results

Alphabet concluded a historic fiscal year 2025 by surpassing $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time. For the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated revenues of $113.8 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year (YoY). This surge was driven by a significant acceleration in Google Cloud, which saw revenue increase 48% to $17.7 billion, largely due to surging enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Google Services also remained robust, with YouTube annual revenue exceeding $60 billion for the first time and Search revenue growing 17%.

The company reported a net income of $34.5 billion, with a diluted EPS of $2.82, a 31% increase over the prior year.

Despite these record figures, management’s focus remained on the future, highlighting that the Gemini App has grown to over 750 million monthly active users. Alphabet maintained a strong balance sheet with $126.8 billion in total cash and equivalents, even after a $2.1 billion compensation charge related to its Waymo division.

Looking ahead to the Q1 2026 earnings report expected in late April, analysts are forecasting sustained double-digit growth but will be closely monitoring whether the massive infrastructure spend begins to impact free cash flow. With over 325 million paid subscriptions across its consumer services, Alphabet enters the second quarter focused on monetizing its leading-edge AI models at scale.

Alphabet Earnings Preview

Alphabet is scheduled to announce its first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, with a consensus of 15 analysts setting the average earnings estimate at $2.76 per share. This reflects a slight 1.78% YoY decline compared to the prior year’s $2.81. Analyst projections for the quarter show a significant spread, with a street high of $4.75 and a low of $2.40 per share.

Looking at the full fiscal year 2026, the outlook remains more robust. A total of 19 analysts estimate that the technology giant will end the year with average adjusted earnings of $11.61 per share, representing a 7.40% YoY increase from the $10.81 reported in 2025. For FY2026, the highest earnings target is marked at $13.71, while the bottom side is estimated at $10.56 per share, as the market weighs massive AI infrastructure spending against core advertising resilience.

Should You Buy GOOGL Stock?

Despite a projected 1.78% YoY earnings dip for Q1 2026 as Alphabet ramps up AI infrastructure spending, Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish. GOOGL stock holds a "Strong Buy" consensus from 55 analysts, supported by 47 "Strong Buy" and three "Moderate Buy" ratings. The remaining five analysts say, “Hold.” With a mean price target of $378.72, Alphabet offers a compelling 25% upside potential from its current market price.

For long-term investors, the recent 20% pullback represents a strategic entry point into a dominant AI leader trading at a discount to its historical valuation and future growth trajectory.