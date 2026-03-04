Is 3M Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $85 billion, 3M Company (MMM) is a diversified global technology company, serving customers across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. It operates through three segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; and Consumer, delivering solutions that range from industrial abrasives, adhesives, and personal protective equipment to electronics materials, transportation systems, and data center technologies.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and 3M fits this criterion perfectly. The company also offers a wide portfolio of consumer products, including home cleaning supplies, office stationery, automotive care items, and health-related bandages and supports, distributed through e-commerce, retail, and direct channels.
Shares of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company have fallen 10.7% from its 52-week high of $177.41. Over the past three months, its shares have dipped 8.4%, a more pronounced decline than the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal drop during the same period.
MMM stock is down 1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's marginal decrease. Longer term, shares of 3M have risen 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 16.5% gain of the SPX over the same time frame.
Yet, the stock has been consistently trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.
Shares of 3M tumbled nearly 7% on Jan. 20 as Q4 2025 EPS dropped 20% year-over-year to $1.07 and operating margin fell sharply by 510 basis points to 13%. The quarter was weighed down by significant special items, including $0.56 per share in litigation costs, $0.39 related to manufactured PFAS products, and a $0.30 per-share decline in the value of Solventum ownership, which overshadowed adjusted EPS growth of 9% to $1.83.
In comparison, MMM stock has underperformed compared to its rival, Honeywell International Inc. (HON). HON stock has increased nearly 25% YTD and 21.9% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on 3M. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 16 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $180.33 is a premium of 13.8% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.