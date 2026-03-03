Barchart.com
Wheat Sneaking Back Higher Early on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock

Wheat is trading with Tuesday morning gains, up 1 to 7 cents across the three markets. The wheat complex was in give back mode on Monday, with all three markets weaker. Chicago SRW futures were down 14 to 17 cents across most contracts. Preliminary open interest was down 2,709 contracts on Monday, mainly in May. KC HRW futures were down 5 to 6 cents at the close. OI slipped 729 contracts. MPLS spring wheat as down 1 to 3 cents on Monday.

The 7-day forecast is calling for less than ½ inch of precip in western potions of KS, and the OK/TX panhandles. Eastern portions of the Plains are seen with heavier precip totals.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 344,272 MT (12.65 mbu) during the week ending on February 26. That was 38.9% below the week prior and 11.98% shy of than the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 88,227 MT, with 47,000 MT headed to Tanzania and 39,587 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 18.62 MMT (684 mbu) since June 1, which is now 18.82% above the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 794,000 MT of wheat in their tender over the weekend.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.67, down 5 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.74 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.98 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.10, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 578-4 +3-6 +0.65%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 567-0s -5-6 -1.00%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.9750s -0.0175 -0.29%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 579-4 +5-0 +0.87%
Wheat
ZWK26 577-4 +0-2 +0.04%
Wheat

