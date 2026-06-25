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Soybeans Rally on Thursday, with Drier Start to July

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans were up 16 1/2 to 22 cents across the board at Thursday’s close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 20 1/2 cents at $10.79 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.40 to $4.90 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back up 129 to 169 points. 

Precip heading into the first couple days of July is limited in portions of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt according to the NOAA 7-day QPF. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

Export Sales data from this morning indicated 455,405 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week of June 18. That was a 12 week high for old crop business and 13.02% larger than the same week last year. Unknown destinations was the top buyer of 263,100 MT, with 89,000 MT sold to Algeria. Sales for the new crop marketing year in the week ending were tallied at 902,159 MT, a marketing year high and well above the same week last year. The largest buyer was unknown destinations of 529,000 MT, with 200,000 MT sold to China.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at just 182,260 MT, falling short of the estimated range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil booking were pegged at 852 MT, within the expected 0 to 13,000 MT.

The world soybean production estimate from the International Grains Council was left unchanged at 442 MMT for 2026/27, with stocks left at 76 MMT. Stocks for 2025/26 were up 1 MMT to 79 MMT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.27 1/2, up 18 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.79 3/4, up 20 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.37, up 20 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.57, up 22 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.92 1/1, up 23 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7883 +0.2047 +1.93%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 67.19s +1.45 +2.21%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 305.0s +4.9 +1.63%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.9088 +0.2233 +2.09%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1157-0s +22-0 +1.94%
Soybean
ZSN26 1127-4s +18-6 +1.69%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1137-0s +20-2 +1.81%
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