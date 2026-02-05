Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Netflix Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix Inc_ envelope by- Llcreate via iStock
Netflix Inc_ envelope by- Llcreate via iStock

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), headquartered in Los Gatos, California, operates as a subscription streaming service and production company, delivering entertainment services in approximately 190 countries. Valued at $337.5 billion by market cap, the company offers series, documentaries, feature films, and games across multiple genres and languages.

Shares of this global streaming giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NFLX has declined 19.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, NFLX stock is down 14.5%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, NFLX’s underperformance is also apparent compared to Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF (VOX). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Netflix's stock is struggling due to its revised Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) deal. The all-cash acquisition could boost content and competitiveness, but faces hurdles like regulatory scrutiny and competition from Paramount Global (PARA). These risks, plus intense streaming competition, are limiting the stock's recovery.

On Jan. 20, NFLX shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $0.56 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.55. The company’s revenue was $12.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $12 billion. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NFLX’s EPS to grow 23.7% to $3.13 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 44 analysts covering NFLX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 26 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 25 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” three advising a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 30, Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon maintained a “Buy” rating on NFLX and set a price target of $115, implying a potential 43.5% upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $113.87 represents a 42.1% premium to NFLX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $138 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 72.2%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 81.93 +1.77 +2.21%
Netflix Inc
PARA 11.04 -0.71 -6.04%
Paramount Global Cl B
$SPX 6,829.23 -53.49 -0.78%
S&P 500 Index
WBD 26.83 -0.20 -0.74%
Discovery Inc Series A
VOX 189.72 -3.11 -1.61%
Telecom Services ETF Vanguard

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 2
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Steady After Tech-Led Selloff, U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Alphabet Earnings in Focus
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot