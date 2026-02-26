Is ConocoPhillips Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips (COP) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market capitalization of $136.7 billion and operates through Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Asia Pacific segments.
Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” COP fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil and gas E&P industry.
The stock recently touched its 52-week high of $113.80 on Feb. 19, and is currently trading 3.3% below that peak. COP stock has grown 27% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% surge during the same time frame.
However, the energy giant has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16.6% returns over the same time frame.
COP stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December last year, indicating a bullish momentum.
On Feb. 5, COP shares fell 2.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Additionally, COP’s adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02, failing to beat Wall Street estimates.
Its peer, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), has lagged behind the stock over the past year, with its shares declining 6.7% over the past 52 weeks and surging 16.2% over the past three months.
Among the 28 analysts covering the COP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $116.70 suggests a 6.1% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.