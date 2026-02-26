Is ConocoPhillips Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips (COP) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market capitalization of $136.7 billion and operates through Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Asia Pacific segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” COP fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil and gas E&P industry.

The stock recently touched its 52-week high of $113.80 on Feb. 19, and is currently trading 3.3% below that peak. COP stock has grown 27% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% surge during the same time frame.

However, the energy giant has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16.6% returns over the same time frame.

COP stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December last year, indicating a bullish momentum.

On Feb. 5, COP shares fell 2.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Additionally, COP’s adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02, failing to beat Wall Street estimates.

Its peer, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), has lagged behind the stock over the past year, with its shares declining 6.7% over the past 52 weeks and surging 16.2% over the past three months.

Among the 28 analysts covering the COP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $116.70 suggests a 6.1% upside potential from current price levels.