McDonald’s Stock: Is MCD Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Valued at $238.3 billion by market cap, McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is the world’s largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) company, operating and franchising fast-food restaurants globally under the McDonald’s brand. Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, the company’s core model is a highly standardized, franchise-led system that delivers consistent menus, efficient operations, and strong unit economics across more than 100 countries.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as "mega-cap stocks." McDonald’s fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the restaurant industry. Its core competencies center on its globally scalable franchise operating system, brand power, and real-estate-backed economics. The company excels at standardizing menus, processes, and supply chains across thousands of locations, enabling consistent quality and industry-leading unit productivity. Its predominantly franchised model generates high-margin, recurring royalties and rent, while ownership of prime restaurant real estate reinforces pricing power and franchisee alignment.

McDonald’s touched its 52-week high of $336 in the last trading session. Additionally, MCD stock has observed a 9.2% surge over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 2.2% uptick.

McDonald's has also delivered stronger long-term performance relative to XLY. The stock is up about 9% year-to-date and 8.3% over the past 12 months, notably outperforming the XLY, which is down 2.2% in 2026 and up 7.3% over the past year.

From a technical standpoint, MCD moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in late January, signaling renewed upward momentum and a constructive trend shift.

McDonald's Corporation delivered a solid Q4 2025 on Feb. 11, with consolidated revenue rising 10% year over year to $7 billion, global comparable sales up 5.7%, and operating income increasing 10% to $3.2 billion. Net income reached $2.16 billion, up 7%, while diluted EPS grew 8% to $3.03, beating expectations, driven by strong value promotions, digital/loyalty growth, and continued franchise-driven margin strength, capping a year of steady sales and profit expansion. Its shares surged 2.7% in the next trading session.

On a more positive note, McDonald's has significantly outperformed its peer Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (CMG) 1.4% plunge on a YTD basis and a 28.7% decline over the past year.

Among the 36 analysts covering the MCD stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $344.82 represents a 3.5% upside potential from current price levels.