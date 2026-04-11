Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22

Enterprise computing rarely draws the same attention as consumer tech, but it plays a central role in how the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape evolves. As businesses are learning to manage larger datasets, heavier workloads, and more complex AI applications, the need for dependable infrastructure continues to rise.

Against this backdrop, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has moved back into focus ahead of its Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings, scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 , after market close.

Analysts have begun fine-tuning expectations. Stifel Financial Corp. cut its price target on IBM stock, citing external pressures while maintaining confidence in the broader trajectory.

Yet, IBM continues to build its AI and cloud narrative through targeted collaborations and initiatives such as the Shared AI License Foundation. While near-term stock movement reflects uncertainty, the company is laying the groundwork for long-term relevance.

With earnings around the corner, the market is now watching closely to see how these moving pieces come together.

About IBM Stock

International Business Machines Corporation carries a corporate history that spans more than a century and continues to operate at the heart of enterprise technology. The company builds solutions across hybrid cloud, AI, consulting, infrastructure, and financing, supporting systems that demand consistency and scale.

With a market cap of roughly $222.48 billion , the Armonk, New York-based company remains deeply embedded in mission-critical operations across industries. However, its stock performance presents a mixed picture.

Over the last 52 weeks, IBM’s shares have moved only marginally higher , reflecting limited long-term momentum. In the near term, the trend has clearly weakened. The stock has declined 22.1% year-to-date (YTD) and fallen another 7.8% over the past month.

From a valuation standpoint, IBM stock is currently trading at 19.47 times forward adjusted earnings. The figure sits at a discount when compared with the industry average.

The company has maintained a consistent income profile as well. It has been paying dividends for 26 consecutive years. It distributes $6.72 per share annually, which translates to a yield of 2.78%. It paid its most recent quarterly dividend of $1.68 per share on March 10 to shareholders on record as of Feb. 10.

IBM Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Jan. 28, IBM reported its Q4 fiscal year 2025 earnings and delivered guidance that pushed the stock 5% higher in the following trading session. Revenue increased 12.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $19.69 billion, clearing analyst estimates of $19.21 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 15.3% from the year-ago value to $4.52, coming in ahead of the Street’s forecast of $4.29.

Software revenue grew 14% YOY to $9 billion, while consulting revenue grew 3.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.4 billion. Meanwhile, infrastructure revenue rose 20.6% to $5 billion.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% YOY to $6.5 billion, while non-GAAP income from continuing operations rose 16.7% to $4.3 billion. Moreover, adjusted free cash flow grew 22.6% from the prior year’s period to $7.6 billion during the quarter.

Looking ahead, IBM’s management expects revenue to grow more than 5% in fiscal year 2026 and projects an additional $1 billion increase in free cash flow. The company also reported that its generative AI book of business exceeded $12.5 billion in 2025 and confirmed that it remains on track to deliver its first large-scale quantum computer by 2029.

Analysts expect Q1 fiscal year 2026 EPS to grow 13.13% YOY to $1.81. For full-year fiscal 2026, the bottom line is projected to rise 7.2% from the prior year to $12.42, followed by a significant 7.5% jump to $13.35 in fiscal year 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for IBM Stock?

Analysts continue to refine their outlook on IBM as near-term pressures intersect with long-term opportunity. Stifel lowered its price target to $290 from $340 and maintained a “Buy” rating, pointing to geopolitical tensions and foreign exchange movements as factors that could weigh on software and services growth.

Still, IBM stock is currently carrying an overall rating of “Moderate Buy.” Among 22 analysts covering the stock, nine have assigned it a “Strong Buy,” two maintain a “Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend “Hold,” and one has assigned a “Strong Sell.”