Soybeans Back to Higher Trade on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 6 cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 cents at $10.74 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $2 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 70 points.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 10.69 MMT for February, down 0.77 MMT from the previous week.

EU import data from the European Commission estimates the country’s soybean import total from July 1 to Feb 22 at 8.11 MMT, down 1.02 MT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.39 1/4, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.74 1/4, up 5 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,