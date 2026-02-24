Barchart.com
Soybeans Back to Higher Trade on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 6 cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 cents at $10.74 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $2 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 70 points.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 10.69 MMT for February, down 0.77 MMT from the previous week. 

EU import data from the European Commission estimates the country’s soybean import total from July 1 to Feb 22 at 8.11 MMT, down 1.02 MT from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.39 1/4, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.74 1/4, up 5 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.55 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.68 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7439 +0.0537 +0.50%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 60.54 +0.66 +1.10%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 314.7 +2.2 +0.70%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1139-4 +5-2 +0.46%
Soybean
ZSK26 1156-0 +6-2 +0.54%
Soybean

