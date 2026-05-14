Cerebras Stock Just Hit the Markets in the Largest IPO of 2026. Nvidia Investors, Be Warned.

Cerebras Systems began trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol CBRS, completing the largest U.S. initial public offering of the year and what some market observers are calling the largest AI IPO of all time.

The company priced its shares at $185 each, well above its marketed range of $150 to $160, which itself had been raised from an initial band of $115 to $125, reflecting extraordinary investor demand that exceeded available shares by more than 20 times. The offering of 30 million Class A shares raised $5.55 billion in gross proceeds, with underwriters holding a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares that could lift total proceeds to approximately $6.38 billion.

At the IPO price, Cerebras carries a fully diluted valuation approaching $56.4 billion, more than double its $23 billion private valuation from a $1 billion Series H funding round completed just three months earlier in February 2026. The listing surpasses Arm Holdings’ (ARM) $4.87 billion offering in 2023 as the largest U.S. technology IPO in recent memory.

Cerebras differentiates itself through its Wafer-Scale Engine technology, a processor built from an entire silicon wafer rather than being diced into smaller chips, yielding 4 trillion transistors and 900,000 cores on a single piece of silicon. The company positions its hardware as delivering inference throughput up to 15 times faster than comparable GPU-based systems, placing it in direct competition with Nvidia (NVDA) in the rapidly growing AI inference market. This architectural approach has attracted significant interest from major AI infrastructure builders seeking alternatives to Nvidia’s dominant GPU ecosystem.

The company’s financial trajectory has improved dramatically, with 2025 revenue reaching $510 million, up 75% from $290.3 million the prior year, while swinging to net income of $237.8 million after posting a net loss of $481.6 million in 2024. Perhaps most striking is the company’s remaining performance obligation of $24.6 billion in contractually committed but not yet recognized revenue, representing roughly 48 times its 2025 sales. This backlog is anchored by a multiyear agreement with OpenAI announced in late 2025 valued at over $20 billion, under which OpenAI committed to purchasing 750 megawatts of Cerebras computing capacity.

The path to this listing was far from smooth. Cerebras initially filed for an IPO in 2024 but withdrew amid regulatory scrutiny over its heavy reliance on G42, a UAE-based technology firm that generated more than 85% of its revenue during the first half of that year, triggering a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Since then, the company has meaningfully diversified its customer base, securing Amazon Web Services as a partner in March 2026 to deploy Cerebras systems in AWS data centers, while G42’s revenue share declined to 24% in 2025. Revenue concentration nonetheless remains a concern, with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence accounting for 62% of 2025 revenue.

The debut arrives in a buoyant market for new listings, with U.S. IPO proceeds more than doubling year-to-date to $22.3 billion, driven by investor appetite for AI and defense-linked offerings. Cerebras alone accounts for roughly a quarter of that total. Reports also surfaced that Arm Holdings and its majority owner SoftBank Group (SFTBY) attempted a last-minute acquisition of Cerebras in the weeks leading up to the listing, an approach that was ultimately rejected, underscoring the strategic value the market assigns to alternative AI chip architectures.

The Cerebras listing is widely viewed as a critical litmus test for investor demand ahead of potentially even larger IPOs expected later in 2026, including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

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