Forget SpaceX. This Might Be the Hottest IPO of the Year.

If you mention “initial public offering” on Wall Street right now, most traders will assume you’re talking about SpaceX – the IPO so massive that it’s not only dominating conversations, it’s also triggering index rule changes to allow for accelerated inclusion in benchmarks like the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). But there’s another stock making its public trading debut this week that every investor should be watching, particularly against the backdrop of surging energy demand driven by artificial intelligence .

As with SpaceX, this IPO carries inherent risks, and shares will likely be volatile in the early days. But as someone who typically avoids the circus around new stock offerings, I’m making an exception for this one due to the unavoidable demand story.

The Fervo Energy IPO

The IPO of Fervo Energy (FRVO) arrives at a moment when public markets are trying to reconcile two competing realities: the urgent need for scalable, clean baseload power; and the uncertain timelines of next-generation energy technologies. Paired against the recent debut of X-Energy, Fervo’s offering is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched clean energy events of the year.

X-Energy (XE) entered the market with a valuation of roughly $9.1 billion , and its market cap has fluctuated between $8.5 billion and $12.5 billion since its listing. Fervo, by contrast, priced shares at $27 in an upsized offering that values the company at around $7.7 billion. On the surface, the premium placed on nuclear energy reflects investor enthusiasm tied to the AI-driven power boom and strong federal backing. But the comparison reveals a deeper disconnect in how markets are pricing time-to-delivery.

Fervo’s geothermal projects are expected to come online materially sooner. Its flagship Cape Station project is targeting late 2026, while X-Energy’s small modular reactor (SMR) deployments are not expected until the early 2030s. That gap matters. In a world where electricity demand is rising steadily, U.S. power prices rose 6.7% year-over-year just last month. That means speed to market has shifted from an operational advantage to a valuation driver hiding in plain sight.

Unlike nuclear, which remains heavily dependent on long development cycles and regulatory approvals, Fervo has already demonstrated early traction. Its pilot project has been delivering electricity to the grid since 2023 – a milestone that underscores the near-term viability of enhanced geothermal systems.

Nuclear Energy vs. Geothermal

Still, the financials highlight the early-stage nature of both businesses. Fervo reported just $140,000 in revenue in 2025 alongside a net loss of $57.8 million, while X-Energy generated $109.1 million in revenue, primarily from government contracts and grants, but posted a significantly larger net loss of $389.9 million, according to Axios .

The divergence in revenue composition is telling. Nuclear’s current business model leans heavily on public funding and development services, whereas geothermal remains largely pre-commercial, but closer to scalable deployment. That distinction becomes more relevant when viewed against the backdrop of rising electricity demand driven by AI infrastructure. Data centers require consistent, around-the-clock power, which renewable energy sources like solar and wind struggle to provide without reliable storage.

Historically, geothermal has been a niche segment of the energy market, overshadowed by solar, wind, and nuclear. But that perception is shifting rapidly. Fervo has helped catalyze this change by applying advanced drilling techniques borrowed from the oil and gas industry to unlock geothermal resources in regions previously considered inaccessible. The company has told investors that its lease portfolio represents more than 40 gigawatts of potential capacity, roughly 15% of current U.S. solar installations.

Policy tailwinds are also beginning to align. Recent legislative movement in Washington, D.C., aimed at streamlining geothermal permitting reflects a broader recognition that the technology could play a meaningful role in the energy transition.

At the same time, the steady rise in electricity prices – largely influenced by natural gas costs, which still dominate U.S. power generation – adds urgency to diversifying baseload supply. The market’s current preference for nuclear may ultimately prove to be a narrative-driven function rather than a fundamental one. Nuclear benefits from decades of institutional support, lobbying infrastructure, and a well-established role in the energy mix. Geothermal, by comparison, lacks that legacy, but it may offer something more valuable in today’s electricity-demand environment: adaptability and speed.

How Much Do Markets Value Urgency?

For investors, the key question is whether the market will continue to reward long-duration, capital-intensive nuclear projects or begin to reprice nearer-term solutions like geothermal. If timelines begin to matter more in a tightening power market, and they likely will, then Fervo’s IPO could mark an inflection point.

In that sense, this isn’t just a story about one company going public. It’s a test of how markets value innovation in energy: not just by scale or ambition, but by execution and time.