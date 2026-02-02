Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Boeing Stock?

The Boeing Company (BA), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services. Valued at $177.6 billion by market cap, the company’s global presence spans over 150 countries, serving top clients like NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and major airlines.

Shares of this aerospace giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. BA has gained 30.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.3%. In 2026, BA stock is up 7.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, BA’s underperformance is apparent compared to SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 55.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.2% gains on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

Boeing's strong performance is driven by the completed acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, growing digital services, and improved operational execution, with 600 commercial airplane deliveries and over 1,100 orders throughout the year. The company is focusing on ramping up production, navigating certification and supply chain integration, and improving cash flow. Key highlights include increased 737 and 787 production rates, progress on certifications, defense wins, and a unified e-commerce platform in services, contributing to a record backlog.

On Jan. 27, BA shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $9.92, surpassing adjusted loss per share of $5.90 from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue was $23.9 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $22.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BA’s EPS to grow 105.7% to $0.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 28 analysts covering BA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” two advising a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 28, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert kept an “Outperform” rating on BA and raised the price target to $275, implying a potential upside of 17.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $269.52 represents a 15.3% premium to BA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $307 suggests an upside potential of 31.4%.