Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Dell Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $75.8 billion, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a prominent multinational technology company headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. It is one of the world’s largest and most diversified technology providers, serving consumers, enterprise customers, governments, and educational institutions globally.

Shares of the tech giant have returned 8.6% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.3% rally. Moreover, in 2026, DELL is down 14.3%, compared to SPX’s 1.4% rise.

Looking closer, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLKincrease of 23.9% over the past 52 weeks and a marginal dip in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Dell rose 2.9% on Jan. 21 after Donald Trump eased trade war concerns by suspending planned tariffs on European allies. The move followed talks in Davos with Mark Rutte, where a framework for cooperation on Arctic and Greenland issues was discussed, alongside a commitment to avoid military action.

For the fiscal year that ended in January 2026, analysts expect DELL’s EPS to grow 21.9% year over year to $9.12. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Meanwhile, among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The current rating is based on 15 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buy” ratings, five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This overall consensus is bearish than three months ago when the stock was rated a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 15, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies to “Overweight”, citing its strong leadership in AI server infrastructure and best-in-class operational discipline. Analyst Tim Long reaffirmed a $148 price target, highlighting Dell’s ability to scale AI revenue while protecting margins. 

DELL’s mean price target of $163.86 indicates a 43.2% premium from the current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high price target of $200 implies a robust potential upside of 74.8% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,939.03 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 143.05 -0.83 -0.57%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DELL 113.75 -0.69 -0.60%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 3
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 4
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot