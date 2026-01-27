Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Apple Stock?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in California, known globally for its innovative consumer electronics, software, and digital services, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and a suite of platforms like the App Store and iCloud. Apple’s market cap sits at around $3.9 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Shares of the tech giant have lagged behind the broader market over the past year. The stock has returned 13.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied around 16%. Over the past six months, AAPL has gained 22.3%, while the SPX is up 9.2%.

Zooming in further, Apple stock has also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK29.9% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Apple’s share price has weakened in early 2026 amid a mix of profit-taking and sector rotation. Moreover, despite strong iPhone 17 sales, the stock fell due to fears of lower global smartphone demand later in 2026, rising component costs, and potential for significant executive turnover. Furthermore, intense competition in the AI space, along with macro risks, has dampened sentiment.

For the current fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect AAPL’s EPS to grow 9.5% year-over-year to $8.17. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising as it has topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 16 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, when there were 22 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

Recently, JPMorgan raised Apple’s price target to $315 from $305 and reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating, citing upside from strong iPhone 17 demand.

The mean price target of $289.21 represents a premium of 13.2% to current levels. The Street-high price target of $350 implies a potential upside of 37%.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 260.39 +4.98 +1.95%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,977.07 +26.84 +0.39%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 148.36 +2.28 +1.56%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_ 4
The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street Sours on Intel After Q4 Earnings. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot