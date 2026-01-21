What to Expect From Monster Beverage's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Corona, California-based Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates. Valued at a market cap of $79.6 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.48 per share, up 26.3% from $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.56 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 16.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MNST to report a profit of $1.99 per share, up 22.8% from $1.62 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 14.1% year-over-year to $2.27 in fiscal 2026.
MNST has soared 64.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.3% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 6.6% uptick over the same time period.
On Nov. 6, MNST delivered better-than-expected Q3 results, sending its shares up 5.2% in the following trading session. Due to solid demand for its energy drinks, the company posted record revenue of $2.2 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter and 4.3% ahead of analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 36.6% from the year-ago quarter to $0.56, handily surpassing consensus estimates by 16.7%.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about MNST’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” and 10 indicate "Hold.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $80.14, its Street-high price target of $90 suggests a 10.5% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.