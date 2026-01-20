Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Pulling Back to Come Out of the Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

Wheat is trading lower across the winter wheat contracts on Tuesday morning, with spring wheat steady. The wheat complex rallied into the long weekend with gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 7 to 8 cents higher on Friday, with March up just ¾ cent from last week. Some short covering was noted, with open interest down 1,699 contracts. KC HRW futures saw Friday gains of 9 to 10 cents in the nearbys, with March down 3 cents on the week. OI was up 1,885 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was up 2 to 3 cents across the front months on Friday, with March down 2 ½ cents last week. 

The weekly CFTC update via Commitment of Traders data showed managed money trimming just 936 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat futures and options to 106,229 contracts by Tuesday. As of January 13, specs were net short just 12,781 contracts in KC wheat futures and options, a 2,874 contract reduction from the week prior. 

Export Sales data is fully updated through January 8, with total wheat commitments at 20.392 MMT, which is 15% above last year. That is also 83% of USDA’s export projection and slightly behind the 85% average pace. Export shipments at 15.465 MMT are now 63% of the USDA estimate and ahead of the 59% average shipping pace.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 907,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday. Algeria also purchased an estimates 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Monday.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.18, up 7 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.28 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.27 1/4, up 10 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.65, up 2 1/2 cents, currently unchanged 

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 534-4 -3-6 -0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 523-2 -4-0 -0.76%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6175 -0.0325 -0.58%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 511-6 -6-2 -1.21%
Wheat
ZWK26 523-2 -5-4 -1.04%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 5
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot