Republic Services' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Republic Services, Inc_ dumpster-by Aaron of L_A_ Photography via Shutterstock
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, offers environmental services. Valued at $64.9 billion by market cap, the company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. It also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities. The waste management giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 17. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RSG to report a profit of $1.62 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.5% from $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $6.87, up 6.4% from $6.46 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.4% year over year to $7.24 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

RSG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 22.2% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

RSG's underperformance is due to weak recycled commodity pricing and lower revenue expectations from WM Healthcare Solutions. The company faces softness in construction and manufacturing, impacting volumes. The Environmental Solutions segment struggled with revenue and EBITDA pressure due to weak manufacturing and lower landfill volumes.

On Oct. 30, 2025, RSG shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.90 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.77. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RSG stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” RSG’s average analyst price target is $247.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

