Kraft Heinz's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products. The company has a market cap of $27.7 billion and offers a range of products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and more. Kraft Heinz is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings in the near term.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.61 per share , representing a decline of 27.4% from $0.84 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $2.53, indicating a 17.3% decrease from $3.06 reported in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to fall 1.2% year over year to $2.50 in fiscal 2026.

KHC shares have declined 18.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.3% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 6.1% return during the same time frame.

KHC stock plunged 4.5% following the company’s Q3 2025 earnings release on Oct. 29, 2025. The company’s net sales declined 2.3% year over year to $6.2 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter fell 18.7% from the year-ago quarter to $0.61.

Analysts’ consensus view on KHC is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, one suggests a “Strong Buy” rating, 19 recommend a “Hold,” and one gives a “Moderate Sell.” Its mean price target of $26.24, indicates an upside potential of 11.6% from the current levels.