Coca-Cola's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is a beverage company that manufactures, sells, and markets Coca-Cola and a wide portfolio of other non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, juices, waters, sports drinks, tea, coffee, and energy beverages. Valued at a market cap of $303.3 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.56 per share , up 1.8% from $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.82 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 5.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KO to report a profit of $2.98 per share, up 3.5% from $2.88 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $3.22 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of KO have gained 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% return over the same time frame. However, zooming in further, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 5% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 3, the city of San Francisco sued several major food manufacturers , including The Coca-Cola Company and Nestlé S.A. ( NSRGY ), alleging that ultraprocessed foods have contributed to a public health crisis. The lawsuit claims that consumption of these foods is closely linked to serious health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and cancer.