Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo on building by- John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo on building by- John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock

The Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is a fast-casual restaurant chain operating over 3,800 company-owned locations globally. With a market capitalization brushing $53 billion, the company serves burritos, bowls, tacos, salads, kids' meals, chips, drinks, and offers app/website delivery.

Chipotle is now approaching its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings release, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3, after market close. Analysts expect diluted EPS of $0.24, a 4% year-over-year decline from $0.25 a year earlier. Even so, the company has beaten EPS expectations in each of the past four quarters, underscoring operational consistency.

Beyond near-term pressure, Wall Street sees earnings momentum resuming. Analysts forecast fiscal 2025 diluted EPS of $1.16, implying 3.6% annual growth. Earnings could strengthen further in fiscal 2026, with the bottom line projected at $1.22, a 5.2% increase from the previous year.

www.barchart.com

Share performance, however, tells a tougher tale. CMG stock has fallen 30.8% over the past 52 weeks, though it rebounded 8.4% year-to-date (YTD). By contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 17.7% over the last 52 weeks and is up 1.8% YTD, widening Chipotle’s relative underperformance gap.

The same divergence appears versus sector peers. The State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLYclimbed 11.6% over the past year and 4.2% YTD, again outpacing CMG stock.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 12, 2025, Chipotle’s shares rose 3.6% intraday as Chipotle marked a major milestone with the opening of its 4,000th restaurant in Manhattan, Kansas, known as the “Little Apple.” 

With more than 100 locations now outside the United States, the brand has launched its first non–North America Chipotlane in Kuwait and lined up entries into Mexico, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring a measured, globally scalable expansion strategy.

As Chipotle’s global expansion gains momentum and the next earnings report nears, analysts have assigned CMG stock an overall rating of “Moderate Buy,” which has remained unchanged for the past two months. Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 22 rate CMG a “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” and 10 suggest “Hold.”

Analysts peg CMG’s mean price target at $44.91, representing potential upside of 12%. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $70 suggests a gain of 74.5% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 124.41 +1.49 +1.21%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,966.28 +44.82 +0.65%
S&P 500 Index
CMG 40.11 +0.93 +2.37%
Chipotle Mexican Grill

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 3
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot