What You Need to Know Ahead of Norfolk Southern's Earnings Release

Norfolk Southern Corp_ train-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Norfolk Southern Corp_ train-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) provides rail transportation services. Valued at $64.6 billion by market cap, the company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods via interchange with rail carriers. NSC also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. The leader in the transportation industry is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NSC to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.9% from $3.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect NSC to report EPS of $12.15, up 2.5% from $11.85 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.5% year over year to $13.06 in fiscal 2026. 

NSC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 19.5% during this period. However, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 20.2% rise over the same time frame.

Norfolk Southern's outperformance is driven by safety and efficiency improvements, despite flat volumes and competitive pressures from the Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) merger. 

On Oct. 23, 2025, NSC shares closed down by 1.7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.30 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.18. The company’s revenue was $3.10 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.09 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NSC stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” NSC’s average analyst price target is $310.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.97 -3.05 -1.88%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
UNP 224.48 -9.14 -3.91%
Union Pacific Corp
NSC 284.09 -7.06 -2.42%
Norfolk Southern Corp

