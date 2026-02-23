Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) caught fresh attention from Wall Street last week after Citi maintained its “Buy” rating on the stock. The analyst pointed to accelerating momentum in the company's artificial intelligence products and continued strength in its cloud business as key reasons to stay bullish.

With a market cap of $2.9 trillion, MSFT stock has returned 681% to shareholders over the past decade. Despite these outsized returns, Microsoft is down 30% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

www.barchart.com

Microsoft's AI and Cloud Businesses Are Key Drivers

In the December quarter, Microsoft reported revenue of $81.3 billion, up 17% year-over-year (YoY). Compared with the prior year, net income grew almost 60% to $38.5 billion. 

Microsoft's cloud business surpassed $50 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, growing 26% YoY. Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, grew 39% in the quarter. Microsoft 365 Copilot—its AI assistant for workplace software—added seats at a record pace, up more than 160% YoY. The tech giant now has 15 million paid Copilot seats.

Citi analyst Tyler Radke maintained his “Buy” rating after conversations with Microsoft's investor relations team, focusing on three main topics: competitive positioning in AI, how the company is managing limited cloud capacity, and its capital spending priorities.

On Copilot, Radke noted the product is now a genuine growth engine for Microsoft's commercial software division. Adoption is accelerating fast enough that it could surpass previous growth benchmarks for the segment.

Azure is a slightly more complicated story. Demand is outpacing available supply right now. But Microsoft has outlined a clear plan to manage that gap—and its own silicon chips, called Maia, are expected to help. 

During the earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Maia 200 delivers more than 30% improved cost efficiency compared to the latest generation hardware in the company's fleet.

That matters because lower infrastructure costs support better profit margins over time, which is what Radke flagged as a reason for longer-term confidence.

Microsoft's AI Position is Hard to Replicate

AI is embedded deeply across Microsoft's product lines. Over 80% of Fortune 500 companies have active AI agents built using Microsoft's tools. 

GitHub Copilot, Microsoft’s AI coding assistant, now has 4.7 million paid subscribers, up 75% YoY. Dragon Copilot, used in healthcare, is helping document 21 million patient encounters per quarter. Radke emphasized that Microsoft's combination of data, workflow tools, and security capabilities gives it a strong foothold in the race to dominate AI-driven enterprise software. 

www.barchart.com

It's worth noting that the analyst landscape is largely bullish. Out of the 50 analysts covering MSFT stock, 41 recommend “Strong Buy,” four recommend “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend “Hold.” The average Microsoft stock price target is $595.60, above the current price of about $397. 

Analysts forecast Microsoft's revenue to increase from $281.72 million in fiscal 2025 (ended in June) to $591 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, earnings are forecast to expand from $13.64 per share to $31.84 per share. If MSFT stock is priced at 25x forward earnings, which is below its 10-year average, it should gain 100% over the next three years.

For investors closely watching Microsoft, the core question is whether the company's massive spending on AI infrastructure will pay off. Based on Citi's analysis and the latest earnings data, the early returns look promising.


On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 387.37 -9.86 -2.48%
Microsoft Corp

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot