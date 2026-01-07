What to Expect From Las Vegas Sands' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and convention centers in Macao and Singapore. With a market cap of $44.1 billion, the company offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities. The casino giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LVS to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 44.4% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect LVS to report EPS of $2.95, up 30% from $2.27 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.8% year over year to $3.15 in fiscal 2026.

LVS stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 25.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 6.8% returnsover the same time frame.

LVS outperformed due to strong showings at The Londoner Macaco and Marina Bay Sands Singapore, driving a significant revenue boost.

On Oct. 22, 2025, LVS reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 12% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.78 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.62. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LVS stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and six give a “Hold.” LVS’ average analyst price target is $69.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels.