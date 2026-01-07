Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Las Vegas Sands' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Las Vegas Sands Corp sign by- Andy Borysowski via Shutterstock
Las Vegas Sands Corp sign by- Andy Borysowski via Shutterstock

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and convention centers in Macao and Singapore. With a market cap of $44.1 billion, the company offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities. The casino giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LVS to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 44.4% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect LVS to report EPS of $2.95, up 30% from $2.27 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.8% year over year to $3.15 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

LVS stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 25.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY6.8% returnsover the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

LVS outperformed due to strong showings at The Londoner Macaco and Marina Bay Sands Singapore, driving a significant revenue boost.

On Oct. 22, 2025, LVS reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 12% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.78 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.62. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LVS stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and six give a “Hold.” LVS’ average analyst price target is $69.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 121.07 +0.77 +0.64%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
LVS 63.78 -0.86 -1.33%
Las Vegas Sands

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 3
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot