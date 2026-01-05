Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Boeing's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Boeing Co_ corporate building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Boeing Co_ corporate building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Arlington, Virginia-based The Boeing Company (BA) is an aerospace company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human spaceflight and launch systems. Valued at a market cap of $173.1 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this aerospace giant to report a loss of $0.37 per share, 93.7% narrower than a loss of $5.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q3, BA’s loss per share of $7.47 missed the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 94%

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BA to report a loss of $9.53 per share, down 53.2% from a loss of $20.38 per share recorded in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, BA’s bottom line is expected to grow 111.7% year-over-year to $1.11 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

BA has surged 32.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.3% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 19, shares of Boeing climbed 2.8% after JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMraised its price target on the stock to $245 from $240 and reiterated its “Overweight” rating. The upgrade was driven by a strong outlook for the aerospace sector, supported by large multi-year order backlogs at Boeing and Airbus, rising air travel demand, and an aging global aircraft fleet. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about BA’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” four suggest "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for BA is $251.04, indicating a 10.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 160.09 +2.11 +1.34%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,913.93 +55.46 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 335.48 +10.00 +3.07%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
BA 228.46 +0.69 +0.30%
Boeing Company

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot