What You Need to Know Ahead of Boeing's Earnings Release

Arlington, Virginia-based The Boeing Company ( BA ) is an aerospace company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human spaceflight and launch systems. Valued at a market cap of $173.1 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this aerospace giant to report a loss of $0.37 per share , 93.7% narrower than a loss of $5.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q3, BA’s loss per share of $7.47 missed the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 94%

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BA to report a loss of $9.53 per share, down 53.2% from a loss of $20.38 per share recorded in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, BA’s bottom line is expected to grow 111.7% year-over-year to $1.11 in fiscal 2026.

BA has surged 32.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 20.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 19, shares of Boeing climbed 2.8% after JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) raised its price target on the stock to $245 from $240 and reiterated its “Overweight” rating. The upgrade was driven by a strong outlook for the aerospace sector, supported by large multi-year order backlogs at Boeing and Airbus, rising air travel demand, and an aging global aircraft fleet.