Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’

Warren Buffett’s investing philosophy has always sounded almost boring on the surface. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) has never been one to chase flashy trends or the latest tech stocks. Instead, he’s always focused on simply buying good businesses run by great people at fair prices. This ensures, at the very least, a “good” result, rather than trying to find the next tech-trend homerun.

This philosophy was aptly summed up in a line of Buffett’s 1996 letter to Berkshire shareholders, saying, “I would rather be certain of a good result than hopeful of a great one.” Ultimately, that capacity for boredom turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the greatest compounding machines in history.

With this assertion, Buffett wasn’t dismissing ambition. He was rejecting false precision. Hope, in investing, usually arrives dressed up as forecasts, narratives, and confident projections about an unknowable future. Buffett learned early that the more exciting an opportunity sounds, the more likely it is that the outcome depends on things no one can truly predict.

Instead, he built Berkshire Hathaway around businesses where the odds were heavily skewed in his favor. He looked for companies with durable advantages , predictable demand, and economics that didn’t require heroics to work. The upside might not have been explosive in any single year, but it was reliable over decades. That reliability is what allowed compounding to do its job.

This mindset put Buffett at odds with markets obsessed with the next big thing. Fast-growing industries, revolutionary technologies, and speculative booms constantly offered the promise of greatness. But greatness in percentage terms often came bundled with fragility. Small changes in assumptions could turn a “sure thing” into a disaster. Buffett preferred to avoid those situations entirely.

By choosing certainty over hope, Buffett also reduced the number of decisions he had to get right. A business that works under a wide range of outcomes doesn’t require perfect timing or flawless execution; but a business that needs everything to go right does. Over long periods, that difference becomes enormous.

The quote also explains why Buffett favored industries that seemed dull. Soft drinks, insurance, consumer staples, railroads – none of these were moonshots. They were businesses where demand didn’t disappear and competitive advantages strengthened with scale. The returns were not dependent on being early or visionary, just patient and disciplined.

Most investors invert this logic. They chase great outcomes and accept low probabilities without realizing it. Buffett found great success by doing the opposite. He accepted good outcomes with high probability and let time magnify them into extraordinary ones.

That’s the paradox embedded in the line. By consistently choosing certainty, Buffett ended up with results that looked anything but modest. The “good” compounded into the great.

In the end, Buffett’s success wasn’t built on bold predictions or spectacular bets. It was built on humility – an understanding of what could be known, what couldn’t, and the wisdom to bet heavily only when the odds were clear.