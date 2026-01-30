Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Buffett’s 1994 Advice That Still Destroys Most Investors’ Portfolios: He’d Rather ‘Own a Significant Portion of the Hope Diamond than 100% of a Rhinestone’

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Warren Buffett by USA International Trade Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Warren Buffett by USA International Trade Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Bottom Line Up Front: In a single metaphor tucked into his 1994 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) shareholder letter, then-CEO Warren Buffett explained a core idea that still separates long-term capital builders from short-term speculators: owning a piece of something extraordinary beats owning all of something mediocre. When Buffett wrote that it is “far better to own a significant portion of the Hope Diamond than 100% of a rhinestone,” he wasn’t just talking about portfolio construction: he was explaining why Berkshire has spent decades accumulating partial stakes in rare, dominant businesses instead of chasing total control of forgettable ones.

The Details: By 1994, Berkshire Hathaway was already the parent of several wholly owned subsidiaries, but Buffett was careful to emphasize that Berkshire’s partial ownership stakes were just as critical to its success. These weren’t passive bets or trading positions. They were long-term economic partnerships with businesses that possessed durable advantages, global scale, and pricing power – what Buffett referred to as “rare gems.” The key wasn’t owning them outright. The key was owning enough of them to let their economics meaningfully flow through to Berkshire shareholders.

Buffett illustrated this with Coca-Cola (KO), one of Berkshire’s most famous investments. In 1994 alone, Coca-Cola sold roughly 280 billion eight-ounce servings worldwide and earned slightly less than a penny on each one. That doesn’t sound impressive until you zoom out. Through Berkshire’s 7.8% ownership stake, Buffett calculated that Berkshire effectively had an economic interest in 21 billion of those servings. Those fractions translated into nearly $200 million in what Buffett called “soft-drink earnings”—a reminder that small per-unit profits become enormous when attached to global scale and repeat consumption.

The same logic applied to Gillette. Berkshire owned about 7% of the razor and blade giant, which at the time controlled roughly 70% of the global market by revenue. That translated into an indirect claim on roughly $250 million of Gillette’s sales in 1994. Once again, Buffett didn’t need to own the entire business to benefit from its dominance. He just needed exposure to the part of the business that mattered most: its ability to quietly collect cash from billions of routine, almost boring purchases.

Wells Fargo (WFC) offered a third example, and perhaps the clearest demonstration of Buffett’s thinking. With a 13% ownership stake in what was then a $53 billion bank, the conglomerate effectively owned what Buffett described as a $7 billion “Berkshire Bank.” That slice alone earned about $100 million in 1994. No takeover. No operational control. Just a meaningful share of a well-run institution with strong fundamentals.

This is where the Hope Diamond metaphor lands. A rhinestone can be owned outright, polished endlessly, and still never become valuable. The Hope Diamond doesn’t need improvement; it just needs time and protection. Buffett understood that rare businesses don’t need heroic management or constant reinvention. They need capital, patience, and the freedom to compound. Owning 5% or 10% of something truly exceptional can outperform owning 100% of something ordinary that constantly demands attention and capital.

What made this approach even more powerful, Buffett noted, was that Berkshire wasn’t limited to owning just one or two of these rare gems. Over time, it assembled a growing collection. Each stake added another stream of earnings, each with its own moat, customer base, and growth runway. The result wasn’t concentration risk: it was diversified dominance.

For investors, the lesson cuts against a deeply ingrained instinct. Many people prefer full ownership, control, and simplicity. Buffett preferred quality. He was willing to share ownership if it meant partnering with a business that had already won its market and could keep winning without him. In an era obsessed with total control, founder narratives, and flashy turnarounds, Buffett’s 1994 message still feels quietly subversive.

Three decades later, Berkshire’s success suggests the metaphor wasn’t just clever—it was predictive. The real advantage wasn’t owning everything. It was owning enough of the very best, and letting time do the rest.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KO 73.85 +0.42 +0.57%
Coca-Cola Company
WFC 90.12 -0.52 -0.57%
Wells Fargo & Company
BRK.A 716,127.63 +2,127.63 +0.30%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 478.02 +1.23 +0.26%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 5
Why the Smart Money is Pensive Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q4 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot