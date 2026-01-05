Clorox's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $12.3 billion , The Clorox Company ( CLX ) is a global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, operating across four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers a diverse portfolio of trusted brands sold through a wide range of retail, e-commerce, and professional distribution channels worldwide.

The Oakland, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the consumer products maker to report an adjusted EPS of $1.46 , down 5.8% from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast CLX to post an adjusted EPS of $5.87, a decrease of nearly 24% from $7.72 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is expected to rebound, rising nearly 15% year over year to $6.75 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of CLX have declined 37.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal drop over the same period.

Shares of Clorox rose 1.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Nov. 3 because the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate. Revenue also beat expectations , coming in at $1.43 billion despite a 19% year-over-year decline due to the ERP-related shipment drawdown.