PulteGroup’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

PulteGroup Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
PulteGroup Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at $23.2 billion by market cap, PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) stands as one of the largest residential homebuilding companies in the United States. Founded in 1950, the  Georgia-headquartered company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes and constructs a wide range of housing products, including single-family detached homes, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes marketed under a portfolio of well-known brands such as Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods

The homebuilding leader is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PHM to report a profit of $2.79 per share on a diluted basis, down 20.3% from $3.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect PHM to report EPS of $11.34, down 14.6% from $13.28 in fiscal 2024

PHM stock has surged 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY5.2% gains over the same time frame.

On November 19, PulteGroup shares edged marginally higher after the company’s board approved an 18% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share, payable on January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2025. Management highlighted that the hike reflects PulteGroup’s disciplined capital allocation strategy and strong cash flow generation, marking the seventh consecutive year of dividend growth as the company continues to balance reinvestment with shareholder returns.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PHM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” PHM’s average analyst price target is $138.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.6% from the current levels.


