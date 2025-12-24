Barchart.com
Wheat Rallying into Christmas Break

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
The wheat complex is showing gains across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 7 to 8 cents higher so far on the short session. KC HRW futures are up 6 to 7 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 2 cents higher at midday. The markets will close early today and remain closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

CFTC data showed a total of 20,849 contracts added to the spec net short in Chicago futures and options as of December 16, taking the total net short to 66,918 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money added 8,702 contracts to their net short at 25,713 contracts as of last Tuesday.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.24 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.35, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.35, up 7 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.46 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.82 1/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.92 1/4, up 2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 546-2 +6-2 +1.16%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 534-0 +6-0 +1.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8225 +0.0200 +0.34%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 524-4 +7-4 +1.45%
Wheat
ZWK26 534-6 +7-4 +1.42%
Wheat

