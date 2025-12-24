Wheat Rallying into Christmas Break

Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex is showing gains across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 7 to 8 cents higher so far on the short session. KC HRW futures are up 6 to 7 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 2 cents higher at midday. The markets will close early today and remain closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

CFTC data showed a total of 20,849 contracts added to the spec net short in Chicago futures and options as of December 16, taking the total net short to 66,918 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money added 8,702 contracts to their net short at 25,713 contracts as of last Tuesday.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.24 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35, up 7 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.46 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82 1/4, up 2 cents,