What to Expect From Constellation Brands' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), headquartered in Victor, New York, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits. With a market cap of $25 billion, the company primarily markets beer under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. The leading beverage alcohol company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STZ to report a profit of $2.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 18.2% from $3.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company exceeded consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect STZ to report EPS of $11.50, down 16.6% from $13.78 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.3% year over year to $12.45 in fiscal 2027.

STZ stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 40.1% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.2% losses over the same time frame.

STZ is underperforming due to consumer concerns about the socioeconomic environment, impacting demand. Margin pressure from fixed costs and tariffs is also expected to continue. The company remains "cautiously optimistic" about future growth, citing volatility in consumer demand and mixed market results.

On Oct. 6, STZ shares closed down by 2.5% following the release of its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.63 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.37. The company’s net sales were $2.48 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.46 billion. STZ expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.30 to $11.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STZ stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” STZ’s average analyst price target is $169.18, indicating a potential upside of 21.1% from the current levels.