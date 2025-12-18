Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Constellation Brands' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Constellation Brands Inc logo on phone with data -by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock
Constellation Brands Inc logo on phone with data -by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), headquartered in Victor, New York, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits. With a market cap of $25 billion, the company primarily markets beer under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. The leading beverage alcohol company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STZ to report a profit of $2.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 18.2% from $3.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company exceeded consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect STZ to report EPS of $11.50, down 16.6% from $13.78 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.3% year over year to $12.45 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

STZ stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 40.1% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP2.2% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

STZ is underperforming due to consumer concerns about the socioeconomic environment, impacting demand. Margin pressure from fixed costs and tariffs is also expected to continue. The company remains "cautiously optimistic" about future growth, citing volatility in consumer demand and mixed market results.

On Oct. 6, STZ shares closed down by 2.5% following the release of its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.63 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.37. The company’s net sales were $2.48 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.46 billion. STZ expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.30 to $11.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STZ stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” STZ’s average analyst price target is $169.18, indicating a potential upside of 21.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,721.43 -78.83 -1.16%
S&P 500 Index
STZ 139.72 -2.87 -2.01%
Constellation Brands Inc
XLP 79.65 +0.37 +0.47%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot