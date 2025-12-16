Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

Micron Technology (MU) will release its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Market expectations remain high heading into the earnings. Management set an optimistic tone during the previous quarter’s conference call, indicating that the company could deliver record revenue and earnings for the first quarter.

Micron is benefitting from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI)-led data centers. These facilities require faster, higher-capacity, and more energy-efficient memory and storage solutions, driving demand for Micron’s products. Demand for both DRAM and NAND chips has been strengthening, and the company is also experiencing improved pricing conditions. Higher average selling prices, combined with rising volumes, position Micron for margin expansion and stronger earnings per share (EPS).

Despite these favorable fundamentals, recent history suggests caution is warranted. Micron’s shares have declined following each of the past four earnings announcements, even as operating performance has been solid. This pattern reflects that Micron stock has been highly sensitive to expectations and near-term guidance.

Further, the options market suggests traders expect a notable move in MU stock after the earnings release. Based on current contracts expiring Dec. 26, traders are implying a post-earnings move of about 9.7% in either direction. This is higher than Micron’s average post-earnings move of approximately 7% over the past four quarters.

www.barchart.com

Micron Q1: What Investors Should Expect

Micron’s upcoming first-quarter results are likely to reflect the strong tailwinds from AI workloads and improving pricing dynamics. Demand from data centers remains the key growth catalyst, as the rapid expansion of AI servers and a rebound in traditional server deployments, are driving strong consumption of DRAM products. Moreover, the data center market will drive higher demand for its high-value memory solutions, supporting its top and bottom lines.

Micron’s High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) business is seeing strong growth. The HBM revenue had an annualized run rate of approximately $8 billion. This performance reflects the ramp of Micron’s HBM3E products, which are seeing broad adoption across leading AI platforms. Micron has expanded its HBM customer base, and the majority of its HBM3E supply is already priced and committed through 2026, providing revenue visibility in the coming quarters.

Market conditions are also working in Micron’s favor. Tightening supply across the memory industry has translated into higher pricing, creating an additional lever for revenue and margin expansion. Management expects first-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion, representing roughly 44% year-over-year growth.

Gross margin is projected to reach 51.5% at the midpoint of management’s guidance, a substantial improvement from 39.5% in the same quarter last year. Earnings are set to reflect that margin expansion, with management forecasting earnings per share of $3.75 at the midpoint, more than doubling from the prior year. Wall Street’s consensus is slightly lower at $3.67 per share, but still implies year-over-year growth of 126.5%.

Adding to the positives is Micron’s strong recent quarterly performances. The company has exceeded earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters, including a solid beat in the most recent report. As Micron enters the quarter with strong demand, favorable pricing, and improving margins, expectations are high for another robust performance.

Is Micron Stock a Buy Now?

Micron stock has gained significantly, rising 182.2% year-to-date. This rally reflects the solid demand for its products. Despite this rally, the ongoing investment in AI infrastructure, strong pricing, and a compelling valuation make Micron a buy.

Micron stock trades at roughly 14 times forward earnings, which looks reasonable given its solid growth trajectory. Analysts project Micron’s EPS to grow by 131.8% in fiscal 2026, implying further upside potential. At the same time, analysts maintain a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on Micron stock.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 231.28 -6.22 -2.62%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 2
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 4
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 5
Robinhood Markets Stock: Is HOOD Outperforming the Financial Sector?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot