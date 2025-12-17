Wheat Mixed on Wednesday

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is trading mixed on Wednesday, with HRW holding higher. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 1/2 cents lower across most nearby contracts. KC HRW futures are 1 to 3 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat is down 1 to 2 cents at midday.

USDA reported private export sale cancellation of 132,000 white wheat to China this morning.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 20,800 MT of wheat to be originated from the US overnight.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.06, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.17 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.07 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.63, down 2 cents,