Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Continuing Weaker Trade on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Wheat is lower so far on Wednesday morning, with losses in all three markets. The wheat complex continued losses into the Tuesday close. Chicago SRW futures were 9 to 11 1/4 cents lower across most contracts. Open interest showed new selling, up 16,479 contracts. KC HRW futures were 6 to 7 cents in the red at the close. OI was up 4,519 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 3 3/4 cents across the front months. Large world supplies among major exporters is looming over the market. 

The forecast for the next week calls for a dry pattern in much of the Southern Plains. The 7-day QPF from NOAA shows SRW country with as much as an inch.

The French farm ministry estimates the country 2026 soft wheat acreage at 4.56 million hectares (11.25 million acres), up 0.1 million ha from last year (0.24 million acres).  EU soft wheat exports totaled 10.5 MMT since July 1 to December 14, now lagging last year by 0.3 MMT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 20,800 MT of wheat to be originated from the US overnight. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.09 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.05, down 7 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.65, down 3 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 517-2 -0-2 -0.05%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 504-4 -0-4 -0.10%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.6450 -0.0075 -0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 508-4 -1-0 -0.20%
Wheat
ZWK26 519-0 -0-4 -0.10%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot