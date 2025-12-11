Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Mixed on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Wheat is mixed on Thursday, with the hard red contracts the weakest, Chicago SRW futures are up 3 cents in the March contract on Thursday. KC HRW futures are showing 1 to 2 cent losses at midday. There were 5 deliveries issued against December KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally lower.

The weekly Export Sales report got another catch-up release this morning, with USDA showing 850,418 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 11/13. That exceeded analysts estimates of 200,000 to 600,000 MT. It was also a 6-week high and 54.73% larger than last year.

Census data was reported on Wednesday, with 3.23 MMT (118.68 mbu) of wheat shipped in September. That was the largest total for that month in 12 years and 19.97% larger than August.

The quarterly Flour Milling report from NASS was released on Wednesday, with the July-September wheat ground for flour totaling 231.4 million bushels. That was 8.5 million bushels above the April-June total, but down 1 mbu vs. the same period last year. 

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT wheat overnight. The Rosario Grain Exchanges estimates the Argentina 2025/26

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.32 1/2, up 3 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.10, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.21 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.75, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 522-2 -1-0 -0.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 510-0 -6-4 -1.26%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 534-4s +3-2 +0.61%
Wheat
ZWH26 533-4s +4-0 +0.76%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 4
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay 5
An ‘EV Winter’ Is Coming for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot