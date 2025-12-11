Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Posting Slight Thursday Morning Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex is showing stronger trade on Thursday morning. Wheat posted Wednesday weakness, as futures saw a delayed response to USDA’s added world production from Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures posted losses of a nickel in the front months on the midweek session. Open interest suggested new selling, down 6,592 contracts. KC HRW futures saw losses of 3 to 4 cents on Wednesday. There were 5 deliveries issued against December KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat as steady to a penny lower.

The weekly Export Sales report will get another catch-up release on Thursday morning. Analysts are looking for between 200,000 to 600,000 MT in sales for the week ending on 11/13.

The quarterly Flour Milling report from NASS was released on Wednesday, with the July-September wheat ground for flour totaling 231.4 million bushels. That was 8.5 million bushels above the April-June total, but down 1 mbu vs. the same period last year. 

CFTC released another update to the Commitment of Traders report on Wednesday, indicating managed money cutting 11,852 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat to 58,761 contracts as of 11/10. In KC wheat, speculators trimmed 9,237 contracts from their net short to 33,217 contracts.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT wheat overnight.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/4, down 5 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/2, down 5 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.16 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.23 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/4, down 1 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 525-6 +2-4 +0.48%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 522-0 +5-4 +1.06%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 531-2s unch unch
Wheat
ZWH26 532-0 +2-4 +0.47%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Evercore Analysts Are Pounding the Table on Apple Stock Ahead of a ‘Sizable Catalyst’ Coming in 2026
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 5
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot