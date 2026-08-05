Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Texas Instruments Stock?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is one of the world’s largest analog semiconductor companies, designing and manufacturing analog and embedded processing chips used in everything from automobiles and industrial equipment to consumer electronics. With a market capitalization of nearly $245.7 billion, the company benefits from diversified end markets and steady long-term demand. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Texas Instruments serves customers worldwide, leveraging its broad product portfolio and manufacturing scale to maintain a leading position in the global semiconductor industry.

Shares of the semiconductor company have notably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TXN has rallied 55.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) gained 22.2%. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 63.5%, compared to SPX’s 13% rise.

However, narrowing the focus, TXN stock has not quite kept pace with the broader semiconductor rally. It has considerably lagged the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which surged 125.5% over the past 52 weeks and is up 80.1% in 2026.

Still, Texas Instruments has carved out its own compelling growth story. The company holds a leadership position in analog and embedded processing semiconductors, products that serve as the backbone of industries ranging from automotive and industrial automation to consumer electronics and communications. As AI adoption accelerates, the need for efficient power management inside data centers has become increasingly important, creating another meaningful growth avenue for TXN. Its broad analog portfolio and large-scale manufacturing footprint leave the company well positioned to capitalize on rising investments in AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Texas Instruments has benefited from a cyclical rebound in analog chip demand, particularly across its industrial and automotive end markets. A series of stronger-than-expected financial results has reinforced investor confidence, demonstrating that the recovery is translating into healthy revenue and earnings growth.

Beyond its operating performance, Texas Instruments also stands out for its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company has paid dividends for more than three decades and increased them for 20 consecutive years. Its forward dividend yield of 2.11% is well above the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 0.98% yield and the SOXX’s modest 0.27% yield.

Wall Street expects the momentum to continue. For the current fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts forecast Texas Instruments’ earnings per share to climb 53.2% year over year (YOY) to $8.35. While the company has generally delivered solid execution, its earnings track record has been somewhat mixed, beating consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters but falling short on one occasion.

Reflecting that optimism, analyst sentiment remains favorable, though not unanimously bullish. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 17 analysts rated the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Last week, Arete Research upgraded TXN to a “Buy” from a “Neutral” and raised its price target to $405 from $303. That’s also the Street’s highest, which suggests that the stock could rally as much as 42.8% from the current price levels.

TXN’s mean price target of $325.29 suggests that the stock has 14.7% upside potential.