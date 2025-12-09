Is NetApp Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $23.3 billion , NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) is a global provider of enterprise software, systems, and services that help organizations modernize and manage their data infrastructures across on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud environments. The company operates through its Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments, offering advanced data management software, high-performance storage solutions, and cloud-integrated services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and NetApp fits this criterion perfectly. Serving a wide range of industries, NetApp delivers comprehensive operational, professional, and support services to enhance data efficiency, security, and performance worldwide.

Shares of the data storage company have fallen 9.2% from its 52-week high of $131 . Shares of NetApp have declined 5.2% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.4% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, NTAP stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 16.4% increase. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company have decreased 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 12.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August.

NetApp delivered strong fiscal Q2 2026 results on Nov. 25, with net revenues of $1.71 billion, up 3% year-over-year and record adjusted EPS of $2.05, well above analysts’ expectations. Investors also reacted positively to robust business momentum, including 9% year-over-year all-flash array revenue growth to $1 billion, 32% growth in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services, and record operating margins. However, the stock fell 2% the next day.

In comparison, rival Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) has significantly outperformed NTAP stock. Shares of Western Digital have soared around 217% over the past 52 weeks and 276% on a YTD basis.