Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is NetApp Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netapp Inc logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Netapp Inc logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.3 billion, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a global provider of enterprise software, systems, and services that help organizations modernize and manage their data infrastructures across on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud environments. The company operates through its Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments, offering advanced data management software, high-performance storage solutions, and cloud-integrated services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and NetApp fits this criterion perfectly. Serving a wide range of industries, NetApp delivers comprehensive operational, professional, and support services to enhance data efficiency, security, and performance worldwide.

Shares of the data storage company have fallen 9.2% from its 52-week high of $131Shares of NetApp have declined 5.2% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, NTAP stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 16.4% increase. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company have decreased 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 12.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August.

www.barchart.com

NetApp delivered strong fiscal Q2 2026 results on Nov. 25, with net revenues of $1.71 billion, up 3% year-over-year and record adjusted EPS of $2.05, well above analysts’ expectations. Investors also reacted positively to robust business momentum, including 9% year-over-year all-flash array revenue growth to $1 billion, 32% growth in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services, and record operating margins. However, the stock fell 2% the next day.

In comparison, rival Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has significantly outperformed NTAP stock. Shares of Western Digital have soared around 217% over the past 52 weeks and 276% on a YTD basis.

Despite NTAP’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $124.47 suggests a premium of 6.4% to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTAP 117.05 -0.48 -0.41%
Netapp Inc
$SPX 6,852.39 +5.88 +0.09%
S&P 500 Index
WDC 170.39 +0.61 +0.36%
Western Digital Corp

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot