Is Electronic Arts Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Redwood City, California-based Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) develops, markets, publishes, and delivers games, content, and services for consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. With a market cap of $50.8 billion, Electronic Arts distributes its products through multiple distribution channels as well as directly to consumers through its online portals.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” Electronic Arts fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the gaming industry.
Electronic Arts touched its all-time high of $203.75 on Sept. 29 and is currently trading marginally below that peak. Meanwhile, EA stock prices have soared 21.1% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% uptick during the same time frame.
Electronic Arts has outperformed over the longer term as well. EA stock prices have soared 39.1% on a YTD basis and 21.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.6% gains in 2025 and 12.7% returns over the past year.
EA stock has traded above its 50-day moving average since early March and above its 200-day moving average since April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.
Electronic Arts’ stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its Q2 results on Oct. 28. The company observed a notable decline in its revenues; its topline for the quarter declined 12.6% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 2.5%. Meanwhile, its cash flow from operations declined 44.4% to $130 million, and earnings plummeted 53.4% year-over-year to $137 million, missing the consensus estimates by a notable margin.
Meanwhile, EA stock has outperformed its peer, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (TTWO) 34.5% surge in 2025, but outperformed TTWO’s 31.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 24 analysts covering the EA stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, EA stock is trading marginally below its mean price target of $203.10.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.