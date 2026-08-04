Boeing Company Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Arlington, Virginia-based The Boeing Company ( BA ) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company has a market cap of $184.5 billion and operates through three segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services.

BA stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, surging 6.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 21.8% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 8.9%, underperforming the SPX’s 11% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) has risen 22.8% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLI has grown 19.6% and has also outpaced the stock.

On July 28, BA stock rose 4.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $24.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.76, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Boeing’s shares have been shaky over the past year mainly due to the altercation in the Middle East. Rising oil prices, as well as closing trade routes and military actions, have put the stock in an unstable position. BA contributes significantly to the U.S. Defense, so it's natural that a defense stock will perform better during volatile times; however, the mood of several investors keeps shifting, as some of them deem the ongoing conflict to be unnecessary, contributing to the stock falling behind the $SPX and XLI.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect BA’s loss per share to rise 92.4% to a loss per share of $0.81 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in only one of the last four quarters, while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 28 analysts covering BA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past two months, with the stock now having 21 “Strong Buy” ratings compared to 20 two months prior.

On July 30, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained a “Buy” rating for BA and set a price target of $277.

BA’s mean price target of $269.35 indicates a 14.8% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $300 implies a robust 28% upside from current levels.