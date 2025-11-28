Barchart.com
Is AppLovin Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin Corporation (APP) builds software-based platforms for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $198.2 billion, the company operates through the Advertising and Apps segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Applovin fits right into that category, its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the advertising industry.

AppLovin touched its all-time high of $745.61 on Sept. 29 and is currently trading 21.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, APP stock has soared 24.9% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.1% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AppLovin’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. APP stock has soared 81.1% on a YTD basis and surged 77.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 15.8% gains in 2025 and 13.6% returns over the past year.

APP stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and mostly above its 50-day moving average since early May, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

AppLovin’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Nov. 5. The company has continued to observe solid demand for its services. Continuing its solid momentum, AppLovin delivered a solid 68.3% year-over-year surge in revenues to $1.4 billion, beating the consensus estimates by 4.1%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS skyrocketed 96% year-over-year to $2.45, surpassing the consensus estimates by 3.4%.

Further, AppLovin has significantly outperformed its peer, Trade Desk, Inc.’s (TTD66.7% plunge on a YTD basis and 69.7% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 26 analysts covering the APP stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $697 represents an 18.9% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

