Las Vegas Sands Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts, with a portfolio centered on luxury casinos, hotels, convention centers, entertainment venues, shopping malls, and fine dining. With a market cap of $35.7 billion, its portfolio includes iconic properties such as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and a collection of integrated resorts in Macau, including The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao.

Las Vegas Sands has struggled to keep pace with the broader market over the past year, with investor sentiment weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty and softer demand trends in Macau. LVS stock has dipped 9.5% over the past 52 weeks and declined 27.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 21.8% over the past year and risen 11% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, LVS has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 9.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On July 22, Las Vegas Sands reported its fiscal Q2 2026 results, and investors looked past the headline earnings miss, sending the stock 1.7% higher in the following trading session. Net revenue declined marginally year over year to $3.15 billion, while net income tumbled 28.1% from the year-ago quarter to $373 million. EPS declined 19.7% to $0.53, and consolidated adjusted property EBITDA fell 16.1% to $1.12 billion. The weaker results were largely driven by an unusually low VIP rolling-play hold in Macau, which masked otherwise healthy operating momentum across the region and continued strength at Marina Bay Sands.

For the current year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect LVS’ EPS to grow 3.7% year over year to $3.12 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering LVS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds, and one “Strong Sell”.

This configuration is bearish than a month ago, when the stock had 11 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On July 23, Mizuho lowered its price target on Las Vegas Sands to $61 from $67 while reiterating an "Outperform" rating. The firm cited weaker-than-expected quarterly results but believes the softness reflects broader market challenges rather than company-specific issues. Analyst Ben Chaiken also noted that management did not address concerns around liquidity constraints and China's restrictions on outbound capital, which he believes may be weighing on high-end gaming demand.

LVS’ mean price target of $58.58 suggests upside potential of 23.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $71.50 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 51.2%.