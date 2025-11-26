Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Applied Materials’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock
Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock

Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. With a market cap of $184 billion, Applied Materials operates through Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Applied Materials fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor equipment & materials industry. AMAT is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

AMAT touched its 52-week high of $244.62 in yesterday’s trading session, before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, AMAT stock prices have soared 49.7% over the past three months, outpacing the industry-focused iShares Semiconductor ETF’s (SOXX14.1% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Applied Materials’ performance has remained impressive over the long term as well. AMAT stock prices have soared 49.1% on a YTD basis and 38.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SOXX’s 31.6% gains in 2025 and 29.9% returns over the past year.

AMAT stock has traded consistently above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-September, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Applied Materials’ stock prices gained 1.3% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 13. Because of continued adoption of AI and investment in advanced semiconductors and wafer fab equipment, Applied Materials’ topline has continued to increase. For fiscal 2025, the company reported $28.4 billion in net revenues, up 4.4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 8.9% year-over-year to $9.42, beating the consensus estimates by a small margin.

Despite its solid rally, AMAT stock has notably underperformed its peer Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX110.3% gains in 2025 and 106.1% surge over the past 52-week period.

Among the 34 analysts covering the AMAT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” However, as of writing, AMAT is trading above its mean price target of $239.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 242.46 +11.55 +5.00%
Applied Materials
LRCX 151.93 +1.55 +1.03%
Lam Research Corp
SOXX 283.58 +0.88 +0.31%
Semiconductor Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot