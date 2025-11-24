Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for IDEX Corporation Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ phone and chart -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ phone and chart -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $12.8 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a diversified industrial technology company known for producing highly engineered components and mission-critical solutions used across niche applications. The Illinois-based company’s businesses span fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire, safety, and rescue equipment. 

IDEX has faced challenges in the stock market. The stock is down 25% over the past year and has fallen 18.5% year-to-date, putting it well behind the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 11% and 12.3% over the same periods, respectively. 

Zooming in, the stock has also lagged the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI6.4% rally over the past 52 weeks and 13.6% return this year. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, IDEX shares popped 3.9% after the company released its third-quarter earnings, that delivered a stronger-than-expected mix of growth and profitability. Net sales rose 10% to about $879 million, with 5% organic growth and record quarterly orders. Margin performance was also solid, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to roughly 27%, helping push adjusted EPS up 7% year over year to $2.03. Its record orders of $880 million increased 13% on a reported basis and 7% organically. As a result, management reaffirmed its full-year outlook and continued returning capital through steady share repurchases, reinforcing investor confidence and contributing to the stock’s post-earnings jump.

For the fiscal year 2025, ending in December, Wall Street analysts expect IDEX’s EPS to remain flat at $7.89 on a diluted basis. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all of the trailing four quarters.

Among the 12 Wall Street analysts covering IDEX’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

On October 30, 2025, RBC Capital’s Deane Dray kept his “Outperform” rating on IDEX intact but reduced the price target from $200 to $195, a 2.5% adjustment that underscores tempered expectations despite continued confidence in the stock.

IDEX’s mean price target of $191.82 indicates a 12.4% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $210 implies a potential upside of 23.1%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 149.63 +1.80 +1.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
IEX 170.65 +7.65 +4.69%
Idex Corp

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot