Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Williams-Sonoma Stock?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock

Valued at $21.3 billion by market cap, San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products. The company offers various cooking, dining, home decor, and related products through its brands like Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation, etc.

Williams-Sonoma has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. WSM stock prices have declined 1.4% over the past 52 weeks and 6.8% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.5% gains over the past year and 11.2% returns in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, WSM has also underperformed the sector-focused Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY3.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% dip in 2025.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Williams-Sonoma’s stock prices declined 3.4% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 19. The company’s comparable brand revenues increased by a solid 4% year-over-year, leading to a 4.6% year-over-year growth in net revenues to $1.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 1.5%. Meanwhile, its EPS inched up 4.8% year-over-year to $1.96, exceeding the consensus estimates of $1.87 by a notable margin.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect WSM to deliver earnings of $8.56 per share, down 2.6% year-over-year. On a positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the WSM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 13 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than three months ago, when five analysts gave “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Nov. 20, UBS (UBS) analyst Michael Lasser maintained a “Neutral” rating on WSM, but lowered the price target from $184 to $175.

WSM’s mean price target of $209.67 represents a 21.5% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $230 suggests a notable 33.3% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WSM 172.55 -2.07 -1.19%
Williams-Sonoma
XLY 221.16 -3.35 -1.49%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
UBS 36.79 -1.41 -3.69%
UBS Group Ag ADR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot