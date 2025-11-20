Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Insulet Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Insulet Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Insulet Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.5 billion, Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a leading medical device company specializing in innovative insulin-delivery technology based in Acton, Massachusetts. Its flagship product, the Omnipod system, is a tubeless, wearable patch pump that provides continuous insulin delivery without the need for traditional tubes or multiple daily injections. 

Shares of PODD have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PODD stock has soared 32.2% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 14.3%. However, shares of PODD are up 6.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.5% rise.

Zooming in further, Insulet has also outperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI3.3% rise over the past year and 6.1% return in 2025.

www.barchart.com

Insulet released its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 6, and its shares climbed 2.9% after the company posted better-than-expected results. Revenue came in at $706.3 million, up 29.9% year over year. Omnipod revenue reached $699.2 million, rising 31.0%, with U.S. Omnipod sales at $497.1 million, up 25.6% growth and international sales growing 46.5% to $202.1 million. 

Gross margin improved to 72.2%, expanding by 290 basis points, while net income increased to $87.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share. The strong performance and momentum across markets led management to raise full-year guidance, which helped fuel the stock’s post-earnings uptick.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect PODD's adjusted EPS to increase 50.9% year-over-year to $4.89. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It beat the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering PODD stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The current configuration is bullish than a month ago when 20 analysts had suggested a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock. 

On Oct. 14, Leerink Partners’ Mike Kratky reaffirmed his “Buy” rating on Insulet and set a price target of $355.

Insulet’s mean price target of $376.17 implies a modest 8.6% premium to its current price. The Street-high target of $428 indicates the stock could soar by 23.6% from current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
PODD 350.55 +4.19 +1.21%
Insulet Corp
IHI 61.92 +0.12 +0.19%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot