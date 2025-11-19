Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Eastman Chemical Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kingsport, Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) specializes in specialty chemicals, producing chemicals, fibers, and plastics. With a market cap of $6.6 billion, the company offers a wide range of products, including coatings, adhesives, specialty polymers, inks, fibers, performance chemicals and intermediates, performance polymers, and specialty plastics.

Shares of this specialty chemicals giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. EMN has declined 44.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, EMN’s stock fell 37%, compared to the SPX’s 12.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, EMN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 7% on a YTD basis. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.6% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Nov. 3, EMN shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.14 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.18. The company’s revenue was $2.20 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.24 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EMN’s EPS to fall 30% to $5.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering EMN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Nov. 11, Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating on EMN and lowered the price target to $70, implying a potential upside of 21.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $71.47 represents a 24.3% premium to EMN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $80 suggests a notable upside potential of 39.1%.