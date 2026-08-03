Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Saved Situational Awareness, But Here’s What a Rescue Call From Citadel Really Sounds Like — ‘I… Heard the Grim Reaper’s Scythe’

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin's Citadel rescued Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI-focused hedge fund Situational Awareness in late July 2026, purchasing most of its $16 billion public equities portfolio at a discount after the fund suffered a catastrophic 67% loss in a single month.

The deal, executed in less than 24 hours after Griffin personally spoke with the 24-year-old fund manager, prevented what could have become a broader market contagion event and immediately sparked a relief rally in AI stocks.

Citadel Rides to the Rescue

It’s hardly the only time that Griffin and Citadel have played the role of white knight – or vulture – as Bloomberg reported , with the billionaire and his fund cruising to the rescue multiple times in the past to scoop up undervalued assets from would-be rivals:

“I looked up and saw the Valkyries coming and heard the Grim Reaper’s scythe knocking on my door,” said hedge fund heavyweight Cliff Asness, describing his own fateful 2007 call from Citadel. “I did my best to run to the light.”

Cliff Asness's comparison of Citadel's intervention to the Grim Reaper's scythe captures the dual nature of Griffin's crisis playbook: what appears as salvation for the distressed fund simultaneously represents the harvesting of assets at deeply discounted prices by a predator with superior capital and patience.

What Happened with Situational Awareness

Situational Awareness had grown from a $225 million launch in mid-2024 to peak assets of approximately $45 billion by early July 2026, fueled by concentrated, highly leveraged bets on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks including SK Hynix ( SKHY ), CoreWeave ( CRWV ), SanDisk ( SNDK ), Bloom Energy ( BE ), and Nebius ( NBIS ). The fund employed leverage of roughly four times its capital, borrowed from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America.

When AI semiconductor and infrastructure stocks began declining sharply in July, the leverage that had amplified the fund's spectacular 439% year-to-date return through June became an existential threat, as margin calls cascaded and market liquidity evaporated.

Griffin assembled his top lieutenants — co-CIO Pablo Salame, COO Gerald Beeson, equity quant head Perry Vais, and Chief Legal Officer Shawn Fagan — and pulled an all-nighter analyzing the Situational Awareness trading book. By Thursday morning, the deal was sealed, with Citadel acquiring the leveraged portion of the portfolio at a substantial discount.

Other potential buyers, including Millennium Management and Jane Street, examined the portfolio but ultimately passed on absorbing so much concentrated risk.

Why Griffin Is No ‘White Knight’

The Grim Reaper analogy is particularly apt because Griffin's rescue buying is not philanthropy-driven, but a decades-old playbook refined through repeated market crises.

In 2001, Griffin chartered a jet the day Enron filed for bankruptcy to recruit its trading talent. In 2006, Citadel bought natural gas positions from collapsed hedge fund Amaranth Advisors at a discount. In 2007, Sowood Capital transferred its portfolio to Citadel during the early stages of the financial crisis. In 2021, Citadel injected $2.75 billion into Melvin Capital during the GameStop ( GME ) short squeeze. Each intervention saved the distressed party from total ruin while delivering Citadel assets at prices well below intrinsic value.

The episode underscores a fundamental asymmetry in crisis markets: only a handful of firms possess both the analytical capacity and the capital to absorb billions in distressed positions overnight, and that scarcity gives the buyer enormous pricing power. AI stocks in the acquired portfolio rallied significantly after Citadel removed the forced seller from the market, suggesting Griffin's team captured substantial immediate gains.

What’s Next for Situational Awareness Survivors

Aschenbrenner's fund survived with approximately $8 to $10 billion in remaining assets, mostly illiquid private stakes including a significant position in Anthropic, and the fund remained up roughly 80% for 2026 despite the catastrophic July.

However, the episode exposed the fragility of a thesis-driven fund built by a manager with no prior investment experience who explicitly set no limits on concentration or leverage. The comparison to Long-Term Capital Management in 1998 circulated widely on Wall Street, though Situational Awareness never approached LTCM's systemic significance.

Griffin's own stated investment philosophy — focusing relentlessly on worst-case scenarios and ensuring any loss is tolerable — stands in stark contrast to the approach that brought Aschenbrenner's fund to the brink, making the rescue simultaneously a validation of disciplined risk management and a reminder that in moments of maximum distress, the “reaper's” price is always steep.

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