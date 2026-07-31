Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

A Situational Awareness Selloff, a Fed Inflation Blunder and Everything Else Moving Stocks, Bonds, and the U.S. Dollar Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image by energepic via Pexels
Image by energepic via Pexels

As the calendar turns to August, the “dog days of summer” lie just ahead —during which time many traders and investors head for the sidelines to enjoy family vacations and other late-summer outdoor activities. However, the past week has been far from the lazy, hazy summertime doldrums that many times pervade the marketplace at mid-summer. Let’s break down this week’s events in the stock, bond, and currency markets, and I’ll include my bias on price direction for each in the coming weeks.

A ‘Situational Awareness’ Hiccup in the Stock Market 

Leopold Aschenbrenner’s hedge fund, Situational Awareness, at mid-week was forced to sell billions of dollars of technology investments that had rapidly lost value, as nervous banks began to demand more collateral for his trades. Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund reached out to Situational Awareness and snapped up the investments at a discount, after a conversation between Griffin and Aschenbrenner. Aschenbrenner’s firm has watched its assets plunge, but Situational Awareness remains one of the biggest equity hedge funds in the world and is set to come out only bruised as it is still up 80% on the year. 

The U.S. stock market selloff on Wednesday was “completely unwarranted to be honest,” said Vuk Vukovic, chief investment officer at Oraclum Capital. “There had to be something else behind it. Now we see what happened,” he said and as reported by Bloomberg. Even before this week’s margin calls, there were signs that Wall Street was starting to grow cautious, said the report.

Indeed, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has spent the summer grinding sideways, and mostly recently sideways to lower, at elevated levels. In the meantime, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ($NASX) has been trending down since early June, plagued by worries that AI-related spending won’t pay off, especially as China has just come out with cheaper and apparently competitive AI technology. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

The “sell in May and go away” adage has been an accurate one for the Nasdaq. While the dog days of summer lie just ahead, veteran stock market watchers are already concerned, with good reason. 

My bias: With the historically equity-market-turbulent months of September and October not far off, the wobbly S&P and Nasdaq indexes over the summer will likely provide bears with extra momentum heading into autumn. After Labor Day, I look for bears to become more confident and for more selling pressure to emerge in the stock indexes, due to inflation worries amid high energy prices and lingering geopolitical turbulence.

Greenback Slumps Post-FOMC Meeting

The U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market is headed for its worst week in three months on concerns the Federal Reserve won’t move forcefully enough to contain inflation. Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index is on course for a 1.2% slump in the past five days. While the gauge recovered some ground today, it remains near the weakest level in over a month.

“The greenback’s retreat despite higher U.S. bond yields — which would typically support the currency — reflects angst over the Fed’s credibility. Chair Kevin Warsh is facing scrutiny after his messaging stoked worries that the central bank may hold off raising rates and allow inflation to remain above target. Long-dated Treasury yields are at their highest since 2007,” said a Bloomberg report overnight. 

Efforts by Japanese authorities to shore up the yen also added to pressure on the dollar. Intervention saw the Japanese currency surge as much as 3.3% versus the dollar in New York trading on Thursday, although it has since pared its advance after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged today.

www.barchart.com

My Bias: Near-term technical damage has been inflicted for the U.S. dollar index ($DXY), suggesting a near-term market top is in place and that the USDX price will trend sideways at best, but most likely sideways to lower, in the coming weeks, or longer.

Warsh’s Honeymoon Is Over: The Bond Market Just Fired a Warning Shot

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields are holding near 19-year highs after new Fed chairman Kevin Warsh failed to convince traders and investors he will successfully fight inflation.

Six weeks into the job, Warsh has learned the hard way that the bond market grades press conferences in real time. His Wednesday remarks after the FOMC meeting, which suggested rising bond yields might substitute for rate hikes, triggered a selloff that pushed longer-term Treasury yields to their highest levels since 2007, and Thursday’s uneasy calm came with an explicit message from investors: Prove the Fed is still serious about inflation, or the next move will be uglier, reported Jim Wiesemeyer with Ag Bull Media this morning.

“The mechanics of Wednesday’s move are what set off alarm bells. In a routine inflation scare, yields rise across the curve. This time the curve twisted: yields on longer-term Treasurys surged while short-term yields actually fell. That combination has a specific meaning to bond traders. It says the market believes the Fed will wait too long to raise rates, allow inflation to become more entrenched, and then be forced to hike far more aggressively later. Investors were, in effect, pricing in a policy mistake,” said Wiesemeyer’s report.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

The 10-year yield climbed from roughly 4.21% toward 4.35% and the 30-year from about 4.61% toward 4.71% over Wednesday and Thursday, leaving both near their highest marks in 19 years. Short rates, which track the Fed’s near-term policy path, slipped — a sign traders trimmed bets on a prompt hike even as they demanded more compensation for holding long-dated debt.

My Bias: It appears the inflation genie is out of the bottle, and the Federal Reserve and other central banks will likely be dealing with problematic inflation for at least the next year. This is mostly due to geopolitics (namely two ongoing wars) driving up energy costs and crimping global commerce due to shipping constraints. That means higher bond yields (lower prices) over the same period. 

Let me know what you think! I enjoy hearing from my valued Barchart readers worldwide. And I answer all your emails. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 100.04 +0.18 +0.18%
U.S. Dollar Index
ZNU26 108-015 -0-160 -0.46%
10-Year T-Note
$NASX 25,251.51 +129.33 +0.51%
Nasdaq Composite
ESU26 7,499.25 +26.75 +0.36%
S&P 500 E-Mini
$SPX 7,468.69 +31.06 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
ZBU26 108-13 -1-00 -0.91%
30-Year T-Bond
DXU26 99.920 +0.199 +0.20%
U.S. Dollar Index
NQU26 28,366.25 +128.50 +0.46%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini

Most Popular News

An image of Sam Altman in front of a blue background_ Image by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock_ 1
As Sam Altman Celebrates the Singularity, Palantir CEO Alex Karp Warns: ‘There Are Dangers… We Are Going to End Up Having to Regulate AI’
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open as Microsoft Provides a Boost, U.S. PCE Inflation Data and More Big Tech Earnings on Tap
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
PepsiCo’s $22M Ratio Call Diagonal Spread Signals Big Bullish Bet Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
1 Options Trade to Make Now to Bet on ON Semiconductor Stock Bouncing Back
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 5
Stocks Rebound as Microsoft Earnings Ease AI Spending Concerns
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.