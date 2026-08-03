Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Posting Midday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with gains on Monday. Chicago SRW contracts are 12 to 13 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures are 11 to 12 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 8 to 9 cents higher so far on Monday.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed wheat shipments of 335,313 MT (12.32 mbu) in the week of 7/30. That was a 19.68% drop from the week prior less than half of the same week last year. South Korea was the largest destination of 90,198 MT, with 68,166 MT shipped to Thailand and 57,815 MT to the Philippines. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 2.907 MMT (106.8 mbu) of wheat, which is 27.36% below the same period last year.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by another 12,469 contracts in the week ending on July 28, taking it to just 6,880 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 3,289 contracts to their net long, now at 33,233 contracts.

A South Korean mill has issued a tender to buy 50,000 MT of US wheat with at Tuesday deadline.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.51 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.70, up 12 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.18 1/2, up 11 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.34 3/4, up 11 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.98 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.23, up 8 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 733-2 +9-4 +1.31%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 716-2 +8-6 +1.24%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.9325 +0.0350 +0.51%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 651-0 +11-6 +1.84%
Wheat
ZWZ26 669-4 +12-0 +1.83%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 2
Reddit Stock Collapses 23% as AI Eats Away at User Growth
BlackRock's global headquarters By Tada Images 3
Why BlackRock Is Betting Big on Ondas Stock Now
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
The Biggest Concern Hanging Over CoreWeave Stock Has Finally Eased
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.